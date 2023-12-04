Good Day Northern Michigan, Monday Dec. 4

Larry Wagenaar from the Historical Society of Michigan is here to talk about the eighth edition of the Historic Michigan Travel Guide!

This unique guidebook features nearly five hundred museums, historic sites and historical attractions available for tourists throughout the state of Michigan.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Flu season

National Flu Vaccination Week is Dec. 4 to 8. Experts are expecting another bad flu season, and the CDC recommends anyone over the age of 6 months should get a flu shot.

Here to discuss ways to protect yourself and your loved ones this season is the medical director of Priority Health, Dr. Brian Fedoronko.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Season of Giving

The Big Rapids Police Department is hosting the fourth annual Season of Giving gift drive benefitting Family Bound of Mecosta County.

Family bound assists foster, adoptive and traditional families for children ranging from newborn to 18 years old.

You can find more information on the event’s Facebook page, or email Officer William Sell at orwsell@bigrapidsdps.org.