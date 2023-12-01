Mount Bohemia on the Keweenaw Peninsula voted #1 ski resort in North America

Readers of USA Today have voted Mount Bohemia Ski Resort the number one place to ski in North America.

The Keweenaw Peninsula resort was chosen ahead of places like Lake Tahoe, California and Banff, Alberta.

“Mount Bohemia is a very special place,” said Lonie Glieberman, President of Mount Bohemia Ski Resort. “We’d like to thank the people who helped choose us this year as the number one ski resort in North America. It goes to show the appreciation and support of our passionate customer base. This is not only a huge moment for Mount Bohemia, but also great for Michigan. Our state is a world-class tourism destination in winter, summer and fall.”

Mount Bohemia is known for getting 270 inches of snowfall every year. Opened in 2000, Mount Bohemia has Michigan’s tallest vertical drop, 900 feet, as well as the longest run in the state, Ghost Trail.

You can find more information about Mount Bohemia on their website.