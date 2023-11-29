Northern Michigan counties awarded grants to improve and repair local roads

On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded eleven grants totaling $4 million to cities and road commissions to help rebuild roads across Michigan.

Here’s a look at funds coming to Northern Michigan.

Manistee County

The City of Manistee will resurface 12 blocks of the Old US-31 truck route, including 1st St. from US-31 (Cypress Street) to Sibben St., Sibben St. from 1st St. to 5th St., 5th St. from Sibben St. to Ramsdell St., 5th St. from Kosciusko St. west approximately 170 feet, and Kosciusko St. from 5th St. to 8th St. The project includes widening the turning radius at the corner of 1st St. and Sibben St., asphalt resurfacing, curb and gutter repairs, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant upgrades of sidewalk ramps.

Advertisement

The Old US-31 truck route connects to US-31 and is the only permitted all-season route to many factories and businesses in town. These improvements will improve safety and prevent further deterioration of the roadway.

Total cost: $577,000. The State of Michigan is providing $375,000 in funding and the city will cover $202,000.

Marquette County

The Marquette County Road Commission will resurface Cherry Creek Road (CR 551) from CR 480 north approximately 7,920 feet, which includes milling, paving, and new curb and gutter. Cherry Creek Road is an all-season road providing access between the US-41/M-28 intersection to CR 480.

Total cost: $764,045. The State of Michigan is providing $375,000 in funding and the local road commission will cover $389,045.

Advertisement

Midland County

The Midland County Road Commission will resurface Salzburg Road from Waldo Road to Rockwell Road. Work includes milling the existing road surface, adding two layers of asphalt and widening the shoulders. Salzburg Road is an all-season road connecting to M-47 and serves as an important route for a major area employer. The road improvements will ensure that Salzburg Road remains within the all-season network.

Total cost: $818,441. The State of Michigan is providing $375,000 in funding and the local road commission will cover $443,441.

Roscommon County

The Roscommon County Road Commission will resurface Old US-27 between Federal Avenue (CR 305) and M-55. Road work includes culvert replacement and cleaning, new curb and gutter, and paving road approaches. Old US-27 is an all-season roadway providing connectivity to M-55, Federal Avenue (CR 305) and Emery Road (CR 400). Road conditions have deteriorated, potentially causing unsafe driving conditions that could impact multiple commercial operations in the area.

Total cost: $919,605. The State of Michigan is providing $375,000 in funding and the local road commission will cover $544,605.