Meet the Weather Watchers: Rich in Mt. Pleasant

For more than 30 years, the Doppler 9&10 Weather team has had the help of the “Weather Watchers” to give us an inside look of what is going on outside their windows. While our weather team is in the studio, our weather watchers are able to relay real-time and accurate readings to us about what’s going on in the areas in which they live. Some of these watchers have started recently, while others have been helping us since the beginning. In this series, we will highlight the people who give us the weather in their region every morning!

What is your name and hometown?

Rich from Mt. Pleasant.

How long have you been a weather watcher?

6 to 8 years or more, I think. Time flies when you’re having fun.

What has been your favorite/craziest weather event you have experienced?

The floods we had in Central Michigan in 2010 and 2017. I’m not sure it was my favorite, but it was the craziest and most memorable. Our agency flooded two times in one weekend.

How did you get interested in weather?

Ever since I was a kid, I loved the weather. I should have went into meteorology. My favorite TV channel is The Weather Channel.

Have you always lived in Northern Michigan? If not, where else have you lived?

I was in South Korea for five years, I lived in Seoul, South Korea. The weather there was fascinating too!! More rain and humid, but a lot like Central Michigan weather. I was in the U.S. Air Force stationed there.

Besides weather, what hobbies do you like to do?

Spending time with my wife and our dog, volunteering, being outdoors, helping veterans.

What’s your favorite season?

I like them all, but fall and spring are my favorites. Then summer and winter last ... but I like them all! I love cool nights and day temps in the 70s.