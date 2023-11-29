Man charged with cashing almost $15,000 in checks that weren’t made out to him

Steven Richard Morrison (Derrick Carroll)

Michigan State Police say a downstate man was arrested after a year-long investigation for cashing thousands of dollars in checks that didn’t belong to him. The three checks cashed in Wexford, Antrim and Kalkaska County were worth almost $15,000.

The investigation started in November 2022 after a local credit union contacted MSP about a non-member presenting checks from a business account that wasn’t theirs. The business owner had called the credit union after noticing the transactions, totaling $14,843.70, while balancing his account.

Troopers believe Steven Richard Morrison from Allegan County stole the checks from a mailbox, erased the “pay to” name and wrote in his own.

The credit union provided troopers with surveillance video and a copy of his driver’s license. MSP learned that Morrison had two warrants out for similar charges, and another arrest warrant was issued on May 8.

Morrison was finally located and arrested on Nov. 27. He was charged with one count Uttering and Publishing and given a $1,000 cash surety bond.