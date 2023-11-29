Good Day Northern Michigan, Wednesday Nov. 29

DeckPro of Northern Michigan is holding their First Annual Warmth Drive. Kyle Grabowski tells us how the company is helping keep people warm this winter.

They’re collecting: new hats, new gloves and mittens (especially waterproof gloves and mittens for the elementary school kids), new thermal underwear, lightly used outerwear and boots (especially waterproof boots for the elementary school kids).

They are distributing to: Women’s Resource Center, Fife Lake Community Schools, Mancelona Community Schools, Redeemer Lutheran Church of Grawn, and The Pines.

You can drop off donations now through March at: Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Ave., Maxbauer Ace Hardware on Front St., Oryana West, both Olsen’s Grocery Stores in Traverse City, City Opera House on Front St., Builders First Source in Grawn, and Fife Lake Lodging & Party Store.