Local resorts open their ski and snowboard slopes as snow arrives

Snow is here, and that means slopes are opening around Northern Michigan! Here are some announcements from resorts in our viewing area:

Treetops Resort in Gaylord

“Get ready to hit the slopes as the ski season kicks off on Wednesday, 11/29, from 4-8pm! Ski runs Chute, Birch Run, will be open for the winter. And the excitement doesn’t stop there—join us on Friday, December 1st, from 4-9pm, and on Saturday, December 2nd, from 10am-5pm for more.”

Boyne Mountain Resort in Boyne Falls

“We’re kicking off the 2023/24 season on Saturday, December 2. Catch the first Buzz of the season this Thursday with terrain and lift details. The plan is to spin lifts through Sunday, and then take a short break before re-opening Friday, December 8.”

Nub’s Nob in Harbor Springs

“Nub’s Nob will be open this Friday, Saturday and Sunday for skiing and riding from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Stay tuned for an announcement tomorrow on what runs we plan to open.”