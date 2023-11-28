Good Day Northern Michigan, Tuesday Nov. 28

Claire Winnell came up with an amazing Eagle Scout project: Special Needs Artistic Movement (SNAM).
Her project helps individuals with special needs development personal and social skills while having a positive (and fun) experience, and it all comes together in a performance for the public. Claire sits down with us to talk about it.
Michelle Gallagher from Red Cross of Northern Michigan tells us how your donation of blood, money, or even just your time can make a big impact this holiday season.
You can find more Northern Michigan nonprofits to support here.
14-year-old Lawson Wistinghausen from Cadillac is battling a rare cancer that has grown outside of one of his bones.
Ann Bush and Melanie Robinson are two of the people behind Wistinghausen Warriors, a group to support Lawson in his fight against cancer. Ann and Melanie tell us about the cause and the 5K to support Lawson on Saturday, Dec. 16.