Good Day Northern Michigan, Tuesday Nov. 28

Claire Winnell came up with an amazing Eagle Scout project: Special Needs Artistic Movement (SNAM).

Her project helps individuals with special needs development personal and social skills while having a positive (and fun) experience, and it all comes together in a performance for the public. Claire sits down with us to talk about it.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Red Cross

Michelle Gallagher from Red Cross of Northern Michigan tells us how your donation of blood, money, or even just your time can make a big impact this holiday season.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Wistinghausen Warriors

14-year-old Lawson Wistinghausen from Cadillac is battling a rare cancer that has grown outside of one of his bones.

Ann Bush and Melanie Robinson are two of the people behind Wistinghausen Warriors, a group to support Lawson in his fight against cancer. Ann and Melanie tell us about the cause and the 5K to support Lawson on Saturday, Dec. 16.



