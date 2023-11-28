Farwell towman Andy Heeg nominated for American Towman Award

Andy Heeg has been a towman at Auto Solutions in Farwell for nine years. He said that the best part about his job is the people.

“I enjoy the job, like helping people, you know, when somebody breaks down or hits a deer or whatever you have, it’s always a bad day. So, I try to get there as quick as I can and try to make their day a little bit easier,” said towman Andy Heeg.

But it took time for Andy to grow into the role he’s in today.

“I started out washing cars and worked my way up to it. I grew up on a farm, so moving equipment and towing things is kind of always been in my background. So just I enjoy doing it. Like the complication of a big scene,” said Heeg.

This year, his hard work is being recognized after being nominated by a local fire chief for the Order of Towman Award. This award is nominated to a towman of great dedication to their job and community, something Andy fully embodies.

“Andy is definitely one of my guys that I love to have out there on the scene. I know that things are going to happen properly, safely, cleanly. He doesn’t ever make a big issue out of something. He gets there, looks at the scene, figures out what he’s going to do. You know, very quickly and gets right after the task,” said owner of Auto Solutions Joe Robinson.

He’s also played a huge role in the growth of Auto Solutions that now serves four counties.

“It’s because of work that Andy’s done that has helped project us to that level. Andy was with us pretty much at the start of things. And, you know, his work has just helped us get to that point,” said Robinson.

Andy had no idea that his dedication to his job and community would be recognized in this way.

“It’s huge. I mean, it was such a surprise. I was just at the shop doing my everyday stuff and the secretary came out and brought me this letter and said this came in the mail for you. So, I came out and I read it and just it really took me back and blew me away,” Heeg said.

But of course, almost a decade as a towman comes with a lot of interesting stories.

“I’ve had vehicles out into a swamp 200 feet, and you get to the vehicle to hook up your chain and you’re waist deep in water and muck. Or I’ve pulled boats out of lakes that have caught on fire. Just recently here, a couple of months ago, we had a pontoon that rolled over off the trailer, just turning the corner. Just you never know what you’re going to get,” said Heeg.

Andy was celebrated in Baltimore, Maryland, this month for his hard work as a towman, where he received his American Towman Award.



