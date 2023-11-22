Good Day Northern Michigan, Wednesday Nov. 22

Local boxing champion Zachary Brayton joins us to talk about his journey and his work at Significant Strikes in Traverse City.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Landing Dance Academy

It’s getting cold out there, so why not head indoors and enjoy some entertainment? One of the best holiday performances is The Nutcracker ballet.

Adri and Becca from the Landing Dance Academy in Cadillac tell us more.

Advertisement

Good Day Northern Michigan - Art of Giving

There’s nowhere better for arts and crafts than Northern Michigan, and they make the perfect gift.

Andrew skinner from the Ludington Area Center for the Arts joins us to talk about the “Art of Giving” Holiday Artist Market.