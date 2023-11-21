Good Day Northern Michigan, Tuesday Nov. 21

Pet shelters and rescues are facing financial challenges across the country, but donation confusion can keep people from helping them.

Jack Hubbard from the Center for Environment & Welfare helps clear up the confusion.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Cadillac Light Show

The city of Cadillac isn’t just lighting up their Christmas tree this weekend. They’re also putting on a drone light show!

Bethany Miller from the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce tells us more.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Food Struggles

Holidays, especially Thanksgiving, can be stressful for those struggling with food issues.

Dr. Charletta Dennis, Medical Director of Behavioral Health at Priority Health, helps address the stress.



