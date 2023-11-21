Skip to Main
Tuesday

Good Day Northern Michigan, Tuesday Nov. 21

9and10news Site Staff
Site Staff
11/21/2023

Good Day Northern Michigan - Donation Confusion

Pet shelters and rescues are facing financial challenges across the country, but donation confusion can keep people from helping them.

Jack Hubbard from the Center for Environment & Welfare helps clear up the confusion.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Cadillac Light Show

The city of Cadillac isn’t just lighting up their Christmas tree this weekend. They’re also putting on a drone light show!

Bethany Miller from the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce tells us more.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Food Struggles

Holidays, especially Thanksgiving, can be stressful for those struggling with food issues.

Dr. Charletta Dennis, Medical Director of Behavioral Health at Priority Health, helps address the stress.


