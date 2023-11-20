Savor the Season Recipe Contest - 2023

Michigan — 9&10 News and Natural Northern Foods want to share the joy of holiday cooking by making it extra fun this year! No purchase necessary, all you need to do is a share an image of the dish that you cooked along with the recipe. Submit your photo and recipe for Savor The Season by clicking HERE.

Even if you don’t have a recipe to show off, you can still check out the other recipes sent in by our viewers and VOTE HERE for your favorite. The recipe with the most votes will win a basket from our sponsor: Natural Northern Foods. The deadline for entries and votes is midnight on Dec. 6 and the winner will be announced live Dec. 8 on “the four.”

The basket is valued at $250 and contains: 2 – Natural Northern Hats, 2 – Natural Northern Shirts (Men’s L and Women’s M), 2 – Natural Northern Tote Bags, 1 of each of: Cherry Chipotle Hot Sauce, Chipotle Bourbon Hot Sauce, Sliced Jalapenos, Cherry Sliced Jalapenos, Roasted Tomato Cherry Salsa, Fire Roasted Tomato Chipotle Salsa, Original Corn Salsa Fire Roasted Tomato Habanero Salsa, Texas Kick Blend Rub, Taste of Italy Rub, Garlic Sea Salt, Lemon Sea Salt, Lime Sea Salt, Spicy Bayou Rub, Jalapeno Black Bean Hummus, Zesty Garlic Hummus, Sundried Smoked Tomato Cream Cheese Spread, Cranberry Walnut Cream Cheese Spread, Homestyle Pumpkin Pie and Walnut Cream Cheese Spread, The Original Fishtown Whitefish Pate, Asiago and Spring Onion Cream Cheese Spread, Traverse City Cherry and Jalapeno Cream Cheese Spread, Pimento Cheese Spread, Asiago and Feta Cream Cheese Spread, Lori’s Original Recipe Fresh Salsa, and Lori’s Medium Smokey Chipotle Fresh Salsa!

Thank you to our sponsor, Natural Northern Foods, for making Savor the Season an annual favorite for Northern Michigan!

910 Media Group