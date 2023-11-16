Cherry Capital Airport offering new flight to Florida in May

TRAVERSE CITY — Great news is coming in for all you snow birds out there, or anyone who likes to take a quick trip to the beach in the winter months or any time of the year.

A new Allegiant route is being added to the Cherry Capital Airport that will fly non-stop to Fort Lauderdale, Florida all year round. This is Allegiant’s fifth destination out of the Traverse City airport.

CEO Kevin Klein said Cherry Capital has been looking forward to this new route for some time.

“It really now makes our 18th nonstop flight here at Cherry Capital Airport. So it’s just really bringing in what northern Michigan wants. Fort Lauderdale has been a long desired destination for us at northern Michigan,” Klein said.

Those flights will start May 17, but you can buy your tickets now.