Studio 8 Hair Lab charged with discrimination under Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act

11/15/23 2:15 p.m.

TRAVERSE CITY — A local salon owner has been charged with discrimination after refusing to serve certain members of the LGBTQ community.

Back in July, the owner of Studio 8 Hair Lab, Christine Geiger, posted on Facebook that anyone who identifies other than male or female needs to get serviced at a pet groomer. The State Department of Civil Rights has now charged her with discrimination for that post.

Geiger told us in July that she was taking a stand against being forced to use preferred pronouns such as they/them, he/him and she/her.

The Civil Rights Department says this case is not about free speech because Studio 8 violated the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights act. The act prevents discrimination based on religion, race or color, and the department says Geiger advertised unlawful discrimination.

Just this year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law an expansion of the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act to cover protections for sexual orientation and gender identify. In 2011, Traverse City voters also passed a non-discrimination ordinance that says no person can be discriminated against based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

There will be a court hearing to determine Studio 8′s punishment, but that date has not been released.

