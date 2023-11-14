MidEast:JustPeace hosting discussion about the conflict overseas at Traverse Area District Library

TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Area District Library is hosting a free event Wednesday.

An organization called MidEast:JustPeace will be hosting a discussion about the conflict overseas.

There will be analysis of current events along with breaking news in the Israel-Palestine War. There will also be several guest speakers followed by community discussion.

The Traverse City Police Department says they don’t expect any opposing groups to show up, but there will be an officer presence.

“We want to make sure it’s a civil and safe event as far as people being able to execute their rights. We’ve heard complaints from both sides. No threats. Our job is to make sure that it’s civil and it’s a safe event,” Captain Keith Gillis from the Traverse City Police Department said.

There will be discussions on how people in Northern Michigan can raise awareness on the conflict.

