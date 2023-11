The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says an assault suspect was arrested after leaving the victim burnt on their face and hands.

Deputies in Grayling say they were called after a Roscommon man allegedly threw boiling hot liquid on the victim and then pulled a knife on him.

The victim was treated at the hospital for burns on his face and hands. Grayling High School was put in Secure Mode for a short time while deputies searched for the suspect.

He was found and taken into custody.