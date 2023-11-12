One person arrested in connection with arson fires in Chippewa Co.

A fire last night in Chippewa County destroyed a building that was once a popular gift shop.

The call came in around 8:45 for a fire at the building that housed Ruth’s gift shop in downtown paradise.

The gift shop has been closed for years.

Details are very limited at this time, however this is what we do know.

Chippewa County Sheriff Mike Bitnar tells us that a quick investigation at the scene led to a suspect and arrest, even before firefighters cleared the scene.

The sheriff also said that the suspect is a person of interest in other recent fires in that area.

The suspect was lodged at the Chippewa County jail waiting official arraignment.

We will continue to update this story as official information becomes available.