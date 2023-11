For this episode of “The Effortless Girl” with D.I.Y. crafter Julie Loven, she shows us how we can upcycle our old tide pod containers into a beautiful vase that can be used to decorate your entryway or for a stellar Thanksgiving centerpiece.

The only elements that will be needed for this craft are an old Tide Pod container, some twine and paint.

For more great budget friendly D.I.Y. crafts that are fun for the whole family, visit The Effortless Girl website.