School bus and car crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE — Michigan State Police said a school bus and a car driven by a teenager were involved in a crash Friday.

Lakeview Post troopers said the crash happened at 6:58 a.m.

The car was driven by a 19-year-old female from Lyons, troopers said. The car was traveling west on County Farm Road near Backus when she struck the back of a school bus, troopers said.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, and no students appeared to be injured on the bus, troopers said.

The students were transferred to another bus and taken to Greenville Public Schools.

The crash remains under investigation, and troopers said speed and distracted driving may be factors in the crash.



