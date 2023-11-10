Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign begins in Grand Traverse Co.

TRAVERSE CITY — The season of giving is here, and the Salvation Army in Traverse City is doing their part to help the community.

Friday was the official start of their annual “Love Beyond” Red Kettle Campaign, and they say the goal this year is $240,000. All proceeds will go to Christmas gifts, clothing and meals for those in need.

Bell ringers will be at 14 locations around Grand Traverse County until Dec. 23.

“A lot of times you see all the nice and beautiful things, but you don’t see the need. Well, it’s there and our need has increased over 100% in the last year. During the Christmas campaign, we raise about 70% of our funds for the entire year,” said Greg Irwin, Salvation Army envoy.

If you can’t make it to a red kettle location, you can always donate online.