Honoring Veterans Day in Northern Michigan

Veterans Day, previously known as Armistice Day, is a holiday to honor Veterans for their patriotism and willingness to serve the United States of America. Across Northern Michigan events and offerings are planned to celebrate their sacrifice.

Big Rapids

The annual Veterans Day breakfast is open to veterans and students between 8-10 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 10 in the David L. Eisler Center ballroom at Ferris State University. At 4 p.m. on Sunday, the 20th annual Veterans Day Concert in the Williams Auditorium.

A Veterans Day Parade starts 11 a.m. on Friday starting at Michigan Avenue in downtown Big Rapids.

The Big Rapids Elks is offering a free meal to Veterans at 5 p.m. on Thursday, at the Elks building on 203 Pine Street in Big Rapids.

The AMVET Post 1941 is hosting breakfast 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday Nov. 11 at 320 S. 4th Avenue in Big Rapids.

Cadillac

Cadillac High School will be hosting the 55th Annual Veteran’s Day Assembly, at 10:30 am on Friday, in the Cadillac High School Performance gym. It will begin promptly at 10:30 am and all visitors are asked to be seated no later than 10:10. The community is invited to attend this assembly honoring Veterans.

Cadillac Area YMCA is offering a military informed trauma yoga class, 10 a.m. on Saturday. The free class focuses on breath work, slow focused moments of meditation and other techniques that may aid in alleviating PTSD symptoms. The YMCA is located at 9845 Campus Drive, Cadillac.

Gaylord

A programing honoring veterans starts at 9 a.m. on Friday at Gaylord Middle School.

The VFW Post 1518, offers another ceremony, 11 a.m. on at the Otsego County War Memorial in Gaylord. The program features a guest speaker, retired U.S. Army, Major Jonathon Turnbull, tributes, wreath presentations, rifle salute and taps.

A luncheon welcomes Veterans starting at noon on Friday at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, located at 515 South Wisconsin. The Eagles club will offer free lunch, free haircuts, door prizes, 50/50 raffle, special guests, information booths, Patriot quilt raffle drawing, and lots of deserts.

Kalkaska

Kalkaska Battlers game Saturday evening will honor military veterans. Veterans and Active-Duty Military members can attend free of charge. A portion of the proceeds will support 22 2 NONE, a Veteran organization based out of South Boardman.

Ludington

The North Main Salon in Scottville is offering free haircuts, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Petoskey

The Emmet County Veteran Services is offering a coffee hour 9-10 a.m. on Friday, at the VFW Post. From there, the community is invited to witness the annual program with 5th graders form Petoskey’s Central elementary school. At 10:30 a.m. the 5th graders along with Veterans will walk with flags to Pennsylvania Park. There will be a program honoring Veterans at 11 a.m. in the park.

Post members will be presenting the Colors for the 126th Army Band Concert, from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, at Zion Lutheran Church. This is a free event open to any area veterans and their families.

North Central Michigan College staff, Emmet County Veteran Services, and Odawa Casino will host a Veterans’ breakfast, 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Any veteran is welcome to bring their family at no charge.

Traverse City

Fresh Coast Beer and Middle Coast Brewing Company are hosting a 0.1 mile relay race between the establishment, benefitting the 22 2 NONE veteran non-profit. Starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, patrons are invited to enjoy a beverage whether or not they are interested in participating in the running relay. Costumes are encourage for this event. Fresh Coast Beer is located at 120 South Park Street in Traverse City.

Veterans can receive free haircuts 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Grand Traverse Mall.

Free dental services are offered 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday at Deerhaven Family Dentistry. The clinic includes x-rays, fillings and cleanings free of charge on a first come, first serve basis. The dentistry is located at 5217 North Royal Drive in Traverse City.

From noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, at the Traverse Area District Library the Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association is offering free Wills and Durable Powers of Attorney for estate planning to Veterans. Services will be provided free of charge to any veteran by volunteer licensed attorneys from the local area. The library is located at 610 Woodmere Avenue in Traverse City. No registration is required but RSVP’s are appreciated. Questions and RSVP’s can be sent to admin@gtlaba.org. Please bring valid ID and proof of military service.

All national parks offer free entry on Veterans day. This includes Isle Royal, Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.