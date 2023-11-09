Bob Evans Premium Farmhouse Feast® Giveaway!

Show your appreciation for a friend or loved this Thanksgiving holiday with a nomination for a chance to win a fully cooked, ready-to-go meal directly from Bob Evans.

This year 9&10 News and Bob Evans want to cut the Thanksgiving cooking time down for five lucky people to almost nothing. Tell your friend or family member thank you in the biggest way and nominate them . Be sure to include why you’re thankful for the person, and the best way to contact them. The chance to win this mouth-watering feast is only here until November 15 and five winners will be announced on Michigan This Morning on November 17, so keep an eye out!

Winners will receive The Premium Farmhouse Feast®: a delicious premade meal that serves 8-10 people, is valued at $154.99, and has all the Thanksgiving fixings. All you have to do is heat and enjoy! The Premium Farmhouse Feast® includes: BOTH Slow-Roasted Turkey AND Hickory-Smoked Ham, Sweet Buttered Corn, Bread & Celery Dressing, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans with Ham, Macaroni & Cheese, Cranberry Relish, Rolls, Pumpkin Bread*, Pumpkin Pie* and Double-Crust Apple Pie. Serves up to 10 people

Nominate a friend or loved one here.

Bob Evans Preimum Farmhouse Feast