Bob Evans Premium Farmhouse Feast® Giveaway!

Show your appreciation for a friend or loved this Thanksgiving holiday with a nomination for a chance to win a fully cooked, ready-to-go meal directly from Bob Evans.
This year 9&10 News and Bob Evans want to cut the Thanksgiving cooking time down for five lucky people to almost nothing. Tell your friend or family member thank you in the biggest way and nominate them . Be sure to include why you’re thankful for the person, and the best way to contact them. The chance to win this mouth-watering feast is only here until November 15 and five winners will be announced on Michigan This Morning on November 17, so keep an eye out!
Winners will receive The Premium Farmhouse Feast®: a delicious premade meal that serves 8-10 people, is valued at $154.99, and has all the Thanksgiving fixings. All you have to do is heat and enjoy! The Premium Farmhouse Feast® includes: BOTH Slow-Roasted Turkey AND Hickory-Smoked Ham, Sweet Buttered Corn, Bread & Celery Dressing, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans with Ham, Macaroni & Cheese, Cranberry Relish, Rolls, Pumpkin Bread*, Pumpkin Pie* and Double-Crust Apple Pie. Serves up to 10 people
Nominate a friend or loved one here.
THIS THANKSGIVING, TAKE HOME A FEAST FROM THE FARM. YOU MAKE THE MEMORIES; WE’LL MAKE THE DINNER. SPEND LESS TIME MAKING DINNER, AND MORE TIME MAKING MEMORIES—WHEN YOU ORDER A BOB EVANS PREMIUM FARMHOUSE FEAST TO GO! IT’S PACKED COLD – AND ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS JUST HEAT, SERVE AND ENJOY! FEEDS UP TO 10 FOR A GREAT VALUE. ORDER ONLINE AT BOB EVANS DOT COM BY NOVEMBER 22ND TO HAVE YOUR FARMHOUSE FEAST DELIVERED OR READY FOR PICKUP AT YOUR LOCAL BOB EVANS RESTAURANT,. BOB EVANS, DOWN ON THE FARM