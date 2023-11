Making parsnip soup with Carol Bell from Table Health in Traverse City

At the Table Health in Traverse City, Registered Dietitian Carol Bell offers reassurance and guidance to make food and dietary changes to transform both your body and mind.

Eric Brazeal brings Carol Bell into the Heritage Kitchen to gain food strategies and share them with us. So let’s check it out!

And this week we’re making parsnip soup! Check out the full recipe by clicking here.