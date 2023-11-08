Hunting and fishing guide licensing bills pass Michigan House

LANSING — Bills that would require hunting and fishing guides to carry first aid equipment and passed the Michigan House Wednesday, sending the package to be considered by the Senate.

The legislation, which would establish a licensing system for hunting and fishing guides, won’t impact the upcoming hunting season, as the measures wouldn’t go into effect until March 2024.

Sen. John Cherry, D-Flint, introduced one of the bills and spoke in support of the package at a September meeting of the House Natural Resources, Environment, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Committee.

“The purpose of these bills are to create a basic regulatory framework for commercial hunting and fishing guides for the protection of Michigan’s natural resources and to encourage positive sports personal experiences in the state,” said Cherry. He said the main goals of the bill were supporting client safety, enhancing professionalism across the guidance industry and increasing the data collected on the state’s fish and game populations.

Under the legislation, the state would institute new requirements on commercial guides, including licensing in CPR training, having a valid Michigan license and not having any felony or game violations within the last three years. Guides would also be required to carry a first aid kit with their party.

The application for the license — which is valid for three years — would include a $150 fee for state residents and a $350 fee for non-residents.

The fishing guide licensure requirements only apply to guides operating in inland lakes or streams and guides would be required to file monthly reports about the type and quantity of fish caught. Hunting guides would similarly be required to report information about game and their operations.

Amy Trotter, CEO of the Michigan United Conservation Clubs, said in September that the requirements would allow novice hunters and anglers to have more confidence in their personal safety when in unfamiliar settings.

Advocates said the data collection aspect of the package would allow them to better conduct conservation efforts.

“This wasn’t created to discourage people from guiding or to limit guiding or have big government interfering with these guys — this was all about the data,” said Mike Thorman, legislative director for the Michigan Hunting Dog Federation.

The bills passed with unanimous Democratic support, with Representatives Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, David Martin, R-Davison, Jerry Neyer, R-Shepherd, Mark Tisdel, R-Rochester Hills, and Doug Wozniak, R-Shelby Township, also voting for the package. Rep. Bob Bezotte, R-Howell, voted for one of the bills in the package.