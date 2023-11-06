9&10 News and Cape Air are coming together to bring you another exciting giveaway: the Watch & Win Wanderlust with Cape Air. We will be giving viewers multiple opportunities to scan and enter. One lucky winner will receive a pair of round trip tickets on board Cape Air, from Manistee to Chicago: valued at over $275!

You’ll have as many chances as you’d like to enter; giving you even more chances to win! All you have to do is watch and scan to get to the Watch & Win Wanderlust with Cape Air contest page for entry. Since there is no limit to the number of entries for this prize, let yourself get lost in wanderlust by: watching for the QR code in all our newscasts on both 9&10 and Local 32 from now until the deadline at midnight, November 17th .

Don’t worry, if you happen to miss our newscasts to scan the QR code, you can enter here for your chance to win.

Then, make sure to watch Michigan this Morning on November 21st, to see if you’ve won! One winner will be randomly drawn from the combined sources of all entries.

To learn more about day trips, discounted flight dates, or to book a flight, visit www.capeair.com