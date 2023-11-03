Kirtland Community College’s Roscommon Campus sold for addiction treatment center

ROSCOMMON COUNTY —Young men in Northern Michigan who are struggling with a drug addiction or other mental health issues will soon have a new place to stay.

Kirtland Community College announced Friday afternoon the sale of its Roscommon campus to accommodate a new residential outreach facility for teenagers.

The facility will be for young men ages 14 to 18 who are struggling with addiction. The new treatment center will also offer educational programs facilitated by Kirtland College for the youth that stay there.

Kirtland Community College President, Dr. Thomas Quinn, said they have been looking for a great fit for the campus and are excited that the sale will help the young men in Michigan.

“This group of people is ready to use the existing shops on campus to provide some basic trade skills. That is a good opportunity for us to collaborate so that the students have completed some work and obviously that could transfer on to Kirtland and where they could continue their education,” said Dr. Quinn.

Kirtland College said this will not only benefit young men, but the new center will also create jobs for the area.