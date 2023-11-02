Oxford Shooting Trial Update

Mass shooter Ethan Crumbley’s mother appears to have “placed blame” on Crumbley’s father for the fatal 20-21 shooting at oxford high school in Michigan.

That could impact the joint trial of her and her husband.

In a Monday filing, the prosecutor exposed Jennifer Crumbley’s alleged jail house talk about her husband.

Prosecutors say she was heard blaming her husband for Ethan committing the shooting.

James Crumbley helped his son buy a gun in 2021 days before Ethan opened fire on his classmates using that gun.

He killed four students and injured seven more.

Prosecutors say that same year Ethan told his father he needed to see a doctor for mental health issues and his father ignored the request.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Ethan Crumbley has pleaded guilty to numerous charges including murder and will be sentenced in December.

His parents’ trial is set to begin in January.

It’s the first case in the country to determine if parents can be held responsible for mass murders committed by their children.