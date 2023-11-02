Gaylord Veteran gets extra support from New York Based nonprofit

A local veteran from Gaylord that was injured while serving overseas is getting some extra support, a newly renovated home without a mortgage.

The 12 year veteran was presented the newly upgraded smart home Thursday afternoon from the New York based organization, Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Local veteran Jonathan Turnbull was blinded after an ISIS suicide bomber detonated his vest, killing four and injuring three, including himself.

“I can recall pretty vividly what had happened, what occurred on that day, because I relive it almost every night. And since I can’t see everything, it’s always black. So I relive it almost all the time,” said Turnbull.

Turnbull has undergone more than 20 surgeries since then. He said the injuries aren’t all physical.

“Physically losing my eyes and subsequently my eyesight has had the largest impact. My wife will tell you, and in good humor, that my hearing has been greatly damaged. But beyond that, I mean, more important than physical is the emotional trauma,” said Turnbull.

Still Turnbull likes to think of the positives.

“I could have, you know, let my depression take over PTSD, all these bad things. But I didn’t because there are people that would be like, ‘Hey, let’s help you. We’re going to work together and come through this together,” said Turnbull.

One of the groups that have stepped up to help is Tunnel to Towers. The non profit group based out of New York, was started in memory of a New York firefighter killed in the 911 attacks.

The nonprofit’s mission is to help injured veterans and first responders, they said it’s important to recognize the sacrifices these heroes make. Peter Daniti, a retired New York firefighter, volunteers for the organization. He said it’s important to support those that sacrificed so much for this country.

“They’re putting everything out there for us. You know, they’re protecting they’re in harm’s way for us. So when they get hurt, you know, it’s up to us, I think, to step up and help them. You know, so again, I’m proud to do it,” said Daniti.

Turnbull said it’s a huge weight off his shoulders when he heard the news.

“The first feeling I felt was relief because I was worried about all these things. I was worried, how am I going to take care of my family? Where are we going to live? You know, how can I afford a house, You know, a military salary or retirement salary? Like what are we going to do for them then?” said Turnbull.

Thanks to the newly renovated home, that’s ADA compliant Turnbull can have some of his independence back.

“I can be the man of the house. I can take care of my family. I can cook. I can make my way through the house. I can follow the patterns on the floor. I can get there so much more independent and I’m able to take care of my family better,” said Turnbull.

Turnbull also can’t forget the others who lost their lives that day or the people who loved them.

“Our family grew not just our immediate family, but the families of the soldiers that we lost that day.

Turnbull’s second son was named after the two other soldiers who lost their lives in the explosion.