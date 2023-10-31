Michigan State Police hosting winter coat drive until Dec. 15

Michigan State Police is asking the community for their help.

Their Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division is holding a winter coat drive for people who may not be able to afford winter clothes.

New, or gently used, coats, hats, gloves and mittens will be accepted and the clothes can be for any age.

Items can be dropped off to any MSP post and all donations will be given out to the local community.

“Well, you know, we’re always looking for ways to help our community members. You know, in Otsego County, we have the STOP State Troopers Outreach program, where they do the winter coats boots for kids. But this is more of a this is a statewide initiative,” Spl/Lt. Derrick Carroll from Michigan State Police said.

All eight Michigan districts are taking part and the drive goes until Dec. 15.

For any questions about the drive you can reach out to the representative for your district, you can find their information down below: