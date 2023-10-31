Gwinn Schools seek $45 million for centralized campus

GwinnProp An illustration showing proposed additions to Gwinn Middle and High School. Addition 1 includes new K-5 classrooms and special education areas, while Addition 2 includes a middle and high school practice gym and new cafeteria. (Courtesy)

Gwinn Area Community Schools may receive significant upgrades with the passage of November’s $45.5 million bond proposal.

Sara Croney, superintendent of Gwinn Area Community Schools, said in an interview that the bond is a matter of giving students the environment they need to excel in and out of the classroom.

The 4.43 mill bond would only increase overall taxation by 2.93 mills, since a 1.5 mill sinking fund is expiring at the end of the year, Croney said.

If passed, the funding would drastically change the landscape of education in the Gwinn area. The district’s two elementary schools, Gilbert Elementary and Sawyer Elementary, would be swapped for a new expansion on Gwinn Middle/High that would house students K-5th grade.

The change would result in “huge efficiencies” for students, teachers and administrators alike, Croney said. “You’re not transporting foodservice all the teachers per grade level are able to collaborate”

Upgrading the current elementary school buildings, which are both around 60 years old, would be “putting good money after bad,” Croney said, noting that a proposed plan to upgrade the facilities would cost around $41 million.

“What I’m thrilled about is the educational component that this is going to allow,” she added.

Currently at Gilbert Elementary, 1st and 2nd grade students are instructed in the same classroom, with teachers splitting duties between the two groups.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize they’re getting half the amount of the teachers time,” Croney said, adding that the proposed elementary school arrangement would allow for more focused instruction.

Among these improvements, the newly centralized campus would receive new special education facilities, improved classroom technology and expansion of extracurricular offerings for students.

The current cafeteria would become an auditorium equipped for fine arts performances, while a new middle and high school practice gym would be constructed to allow teams to train while other games take place in the main facilities.

The new cafeteria would serve students meals at times staggered by year and serve as a multipurpose room when not in use for dining.

Other areas of education would be expanded as well. The science wing of the middle and high school would be renovated, including the wood shop, metal shop and computer-aided design drafting area.

The school’s infrastructure would also receive significant upgrades, including the replacement of classroom furniture and a new roof for the bus garage.

Finally, the security of the school would be expanded, with exterior windows being replaced, adding security measures to doors and establishing a secure entrance vestibule.

The bond would cost $146.50 annually for a home with $100,000 market value and $50,000 taxable value, according to figures provided by administrators. Supporters of the proposal emphasized that proceeds from the bond couldn’t go towards staff salaries or general operating expenses.

Croney said she understood residents who may be concerned about the $45 million price tag. But she said that every “nice to have” luxury has already been cut from the package.

The original proposal came in at $61 million, which was reduced to the current figure after removing a third gymnasium for elementary students and a dedicated wrestling team room.

Croney encouraged voters concerned about the cost of the proposal to call the county assessor’s office at 906-225-8405 for answers on how their taxes specifically will be impacted. Residents will be asked to provide their tax ID and possibly other personal information.