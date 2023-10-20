The Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau will be soft launching Scenic Rides this fall.

Recommended routes for scenic rides will be available on kiosks soon throughout the Cadillac area for the best ORV experience.

The Bureau has been working on a lengthy process to approve Scenic Rides with many investments and partnerships.

Advertisement

Local businesses like Bigfoot Epic Adventures in Manton have been a significant help along the way.

Bigfoot Epic Adventures offers friends, groups, and team bonding experiences with unique ORV tours and rides.

Bigfoot Epic Adventures plans to incorporate scenic ride routes in their gps once it’s launched.

Along with scenic routes, Bigfoot Epic Adventures can host any parties or corporate events and will be hosting a Bigfoot walk on October 21st with discounts and more!

Advertisement

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are in Manton hearing all about it.

Scenic Rides Launching This Fall And Fun With Bigfoot Epic Adventures 6:45



