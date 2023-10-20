Lake City receives grant for Grand Central Park Project

Lake City is getting a big boost for its Grand Central Park Project, thanks to some generous grant funding through the state of Michigan.

Lake City is expected to get close to a million dollars from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) through its Revitalization and Placemaking Program.

Craig Ardis, the mayor of Lake City said the money is earmarked to redevelop the city’s park and nearby open space between Prospect and John Street into a larger park space. The city plans to put in an amphitheater and a pavilion. They also hope to make some renovations to their dock.

“We want to put it in an attenuator on the dock, stop the waves and wind from coming in so we can use it all the time in the summertime, not just on certain days when it’s nice weather. So that’s what we intend to do. We want to increase from about 16 slips to 66 slips, make the end of the dock a little bit bigger so more fishermen can fish off the end of the dock into the bigger hole that’s out there,” said Ardis.

They also hope to make it more ADA compliant. The renovations are expected to happen in five phases and cost an estimated $3.5 million. Ardis said plans for phase one are expected to be completed next summer.