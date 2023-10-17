Civic Center Park’s Walking Trail to receives grant from the state

TRAVERSE CITY — The walking track at Traverse City’s Civic Center Park will soon be revamped thanks to a grant worth close to a million dollars from the state through Michigan Spark.

The Director of Parks and Recreation for Grand Traverse County John Chase said the grant is exciting news for the City and the people who live there.

“This is an absolute game changer for this park. We’ve got a master site plan for the Civic Center Park, and we’re working on plans for the rest of the parks as well. But this particular park is one that has a lot of visibility. There’s so much activity that happens here in the park, and we really wanted to make sure we were putting our best foot forward here,” said Chase.

Advertisement

The money will help with reconstruction of the one mile walking path that surrounds the park and also the iconic bridge that runs through West Civic Center Drive.

Chase also said the funds will be used to pave the parking lot that services the amphitheater and the pavilion and also put some fitness stations around the track.

“We applied specifically for the walking track. The walking track is an asphalt track. It’s been here for many years. I don’t know exactly how many years that the track’s been in place, but it’s beyond its useful life. And we’ve got some spots that are really showing somewhere. And with the use of that track, we want to make sure that we’re providing the best possible environment for all the park visitors,” said Chase.

Chase also said they plan to start on the project now and hope to add all the amenities in 2024.