What to do with old Candy Buckets? Upcycle into a festive decoration

For this episode of “The Effortless Girl” with D.I.Y. crafter Julie Loven, she shows us how we can upcycle those old candy buckets into beautiful décor for your porch, entryway, or as a centerpiece for you fall festivities.

Elevate your homes fall look for less-under $3.

Lightly paint the bucket to accentuate the pumpkin and embellish to age and make it appear more realistic. The shopping list for this craft is short and every member of the family can enjoy taking part.

Shopping List:

Plastic pumpkin

Paint

Embellishments (Optional - As much or as little as your like)

For more information on this craft or to get inspired by the hundreds of family-friendly D.I.Y. crafts that Julie offers visit The Effortless Girl website.