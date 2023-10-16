Skip to Main
The Four

What to do with old Candy Buckets? Upcycle into a festive decoration

Eric Brazeal
Eric Brazeal
10/16/2023 11:49 AM EDT

Good Day Northern Michigan - Effortless Girl 10-16

For this episode of “The Effortless Girl” with D.I.Y. crafter Julie Loven, she shows us how we can upcycle those old candy buckets into beautiful décor for your porch, entryway, or as a centerpiece for you fall festivities.

Elevate your homes fall look for less-under $3.

Lightly paint the bucket to accentuate the pumpkin and embellish to age and make it appear more realistic. The shopping list for this craft is short and every member of the family can enjoy taking part.

Advertisement

Shopping List:

  • Plastic pumpkin
  • Paint
  • Embellishments (Optional - As much or as little as your like)

For more information on this craft or to get inspired by the hundreds of family-friendly D.I.Y. crafts that Julie offers visit The Effortless Girl website.

Upcycled Candy Buckets

In this article:

Local Trending News

Popular