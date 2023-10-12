Former Finlandia professor enters plea agreement after being arrested in a human trafficking sting

A former associate professor of mathematics at the now closed Finlandia University in the Upper Peninsula has pleaded guilty after being arrested in a human trafficking sting.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office said that Juan Marin chatted with an undercover deputy who was posing as a child. He was arrested in July when he attempted to meet with the child.

After the arrest, the sheriff’s office said that Marin was charged with child sexually abusive activity, use of a computer to commit child sexually abusive activity, accosting a child for immoral purposes, and using a computer to commit a crime. But Tuesday, Marin entered a plea agreement t o drop those felonies in exchange for a guilty plea on a misdemeanor charge.

Marin will be sentenced on Nov. 15.