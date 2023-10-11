What to do with that leftover produce? Pickle It!

When the beginning of Autumn rolls around we here in Northern Michigan find ourselves with an abundance of fresh, delicious produce but unfortunately it will not be around for long. There are many ways to preserve fruits and vegetables for later use during the long winter months and one way that has stood the test of time, Pickling.

Table Health registered dietitian Carol Bell walks us through her pickling process to show us how easy this is to execute.

For more information and the full recipe visit the Table Health website.