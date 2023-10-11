Northern Michigan spruce named Michigan’s official 2023 Christmas tree

2023 state Christmas tree. By the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget

LANSING — The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget on Wednesday announced it has selected the official 2023 state Christmas tree: a 60-foot spruce from Onaway.

Onaway resident Vic Ruppert (and his family) donated the tree in honor of his late wife, Shirley Ruppert. The spruce will arrive in downtown Lansing to grace the Capitol lawn for the holiday season on Saturday, Oct. 28.

This is the first tree from Presque Isle County, and the 13th from Michigan’s Lower Peninsula since an official tree began being placed at the Capitol each holiday season in 1987.

Advertisement

The tree will be harvested Oct. 26 and taken to the Capitol with help from the Michigan Association of Timbermen, the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association and DTMB’s Christmas tree crew. Once at the Capitol, local Boy Scout troops will continue the tradition of untying the tree. The HI-Ball Company of Lansing will provide a crane and crew to hoist the spruce into place near the intersection of Capitol and East Michigan avenues.

Once in place, the City of Lansing’s forestry team will prepare the tree for the lighting scheme and decorations developed by the Michigan Capitol Commission and the Lansing Board of Water & Light. The entire journey culminates with a tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 17 at the 39th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration. Rain or shine, dignitaries will flip the switch that turns on thousands of twinkling lights at approximately 7:30 p.m.



