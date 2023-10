Dick Family Farm in McBain has been raising pumpkins for over 25 years.

A visit to Dick Family Farm includes picking the perfect pumpkin and many other fun activities to take advantage of with family and friends.

The farm has a petting zoo, a apple canon, a corn maze, hay rides, and more!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at the farm getting the full experience.

