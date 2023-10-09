New plaid record may have been set in Houghton

HOUGHTON — More than 1,700 people flooded the Houghton High School football field on Friday, Oct. 6 for Keweenaw Plaidurday Celebration.

Baraga, Dollar Bay, Hancock and Calumet all sent buses for students to be a part of the record attempt gathering. The goal was to crush the 2019 Ontario record of 1,359 people wearing plaid in a photo. With a counting system including wristbands, clickers and photography, Visit Keweenaw is thrilled with the recorded turnout and is working to verify the record.

Rain taunted the morning but allowed for a brief window of dryness just long enough to shuffle onto the field. As sprinkles came and went, people parked their vehicles and made the trek across the parking lot. Volunteers stayed busy, passing out wristbands for counting and welcoming everyone.

Keweenaw Plaidurday drew many from the local community, surrounding counties and even some out-of-state folks. One special attendee was Bugsy Sailor, known for starting Plaidurday himself. The celebration welcomed plaid-wearers who said they came from as far as Colorado and Florida.

The Michigan Tech Pep Band provided entertainment, hyping up the crowds and bringing a uniting energy to the turf. Centering between the 40 lines on the football field, the crowd posed for Brockit inc. to take the perfect Plaidurday shot.

Visit Keweenaw would like to thank Houghton Schools and the city of Houghton for participating and helping coordinate the event.



