Cheboygan woman wins $169,674 in Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery

CHEBOYGAN – A Cheboygan woman, Tammie Pelton, turned a Daily Spin to Win free-play prize into a $169,674 Fantasy 5 jackpot prize.

The free Daily Spin to Win game gives players the opportunity to spin a prize wheel each day that they log in to their Lottery account. Players can earn bonus credit, retail free play, or entries into a monthly $5,000 giveaway.

“I played the Daily Spin to Win game and won a bonus credit, so I used the bonus credit to play a game online and won $100,” said Pelton. “I used some of my winnings to purchase Powerball tickets and then saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was over $150,000, so I purchased a few Fantasy 5 tickets too.”

Pelton, 52, matched the winning Fantasy 5 numbers on Sept. 23 – 06-11-24-29-35 – to win the big prize. She bought her winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“When I logged in to my account a few days later, a pop-up came up saying I’d won a $169,674 Fantasy 5 jackpot prize. I had to triple check my account balance to make sure I wasn’t seeing things! I woke up my husband and showed him the message. He was confused and asked who won, so I yelled: ‘We did!’ We are still having a hard time believing this is real.”

Pelton recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With her winnings, she plans to take a trip and invest.

Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.