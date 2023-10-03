Good Day Northern Michigan, Tuesday Oct. 3

The 15th Annual Frankfort Film Festival is just two weeks away, and the Garden Theater’s own Frankfort 48 Film Festival will also be highlighted during the festivities.

Filmmakers had 48 hours to create a short film and the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners’ films will be viewed on Saturday evening. An exciting new addition to the festival this year will be film trivia. On Thursday and Friday night before the 8 o’clock show, movie lovers canparticipate in film-centered trivia and compete to win Garden Theater swag and free movie passes.

Katie Jones from Friends of the Garden Theater gives us a preview of this year’s festivities.

Good Day Northern Michigan - City Opera House

The City Opera House in Traverse City is one of 48 opera houses built in michigan in the 19th and early 20th century.

Chad Lindsey is here to talk about the new season at the City Opera House, featuring a film festival, a piano prodigy, and a Disney tribute, as well as his new role as executive director.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Manna Food Project

For the families that struggle to put a meal on the table every day, food pantries like Manna Food Project are incredibly important.

Carrie Klingelsmith tell us more about their mission and the busy fall and holiday seasons ahead.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Backing Up Your Data

We use our smartphones and watches to connect and archive memories, but what happens when we lose them?

Let’s say you dropped your Apple Watch in an outhouse...what kinds of protection plans can you use to save your data?

Tech expert Tim Gillen from Terrapin Networks in Traverse City gives us some insight.



