Otsego County DNR officers, MSP troopers, and EMS worked together to rescue a woman from an outhouse toilet on Tuesday.

Troopers say they were called out to the DNR boat launch at Dixon Lake around 11 a.m. A woman had been heard yelling for help inside the outhouse.

She told first responders she had dropped her Apple Watch in the toilet and climbed in to get it back, but got stuck inside.

Troopers say they toilet was removed, and the woman was lifted out.