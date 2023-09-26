Manna Food Project expands their mobile food pantry program

EMMET COUNTY — Manna Food Project in Northern Michigan is expanding one of their programs.

Their mobile food pantry helps families struggling with food costs and inflation. It’s made possible by several community partners and donors.

Their mobile pantries will have a drive-through option, and the first one will be held Oct. 11.

“We welcome all people and make sure that we try to help them in any way that we can, try to make them feel safe and serve food with dignity and just let them know that everybody needs help at some point,” said Executive Director Carrie Klingelsmith.

Manna Food Project has seen a drastic increase in the need for food assistance over the past few years, so please consider donating or volunteering.