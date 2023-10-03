Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Meijer partner to bring better care to community

Beginning Oct. 15, Meijer will be entering the health insurance space via a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. This partnership, which will be known as Medicare Plus Blue PPO + Meijer and will be available to seniors.

The plan’s benefits include:

$0 Monthly Premium

$0 Annual Deductible

$0 Primary Care Visits

$0 Co-Pay on many Generic Prescription Drugs

$660 In-store Allowance

Meijer shoppers should look for helpful information about this plan in stores starting Oct. 1. Agents will be available in select Michigan Meijer stores to provide helpful onsite support to seniors.

For more information on Medicare Plus Blue PPO + Meijer, Medicare, eligible people should visit the Blue Cross Blue Shield website.