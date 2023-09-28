Free car seat safety check this weekend in Traverse City

District Health Department #10, along with Great Start Collaborative, held a child car seat check event on Wednesday in Manistee. Parents could have their child’s car seat checked for the fit of their vehicle, the size of their child, and if the car ... DHD #10, Great Start Collaborative Host Child Car Seat Check Event (910 Media Group)

In the United States, nearly half of all car seats on the road are used incorrectly.

In a 2011 study, researchers observing children riding in cars estimated that 46% of car seats and booster seats are used incorrectly in a way that could reduce their effectiveness. Car seat misuse estimates are even higher at 59% when booster seats are excluded.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at William’s Chevrolet in Traverse City, a certified child passenger safety technician will check your child’s car seat for proper installation.

Car seat use reduces the risk for injury in a crash by 71–82% for children, when compared with seat belt use alone.

According to the CDC, the most common errors to car seat installation include:

Incorrect recline angle for rear-facing car seats

Loose installation for all car seats

Loose harness for all car seats

Harness behind child’s arms, legs, or back in forward-facing car seats

Improper lap belt position for booster seats

Improper shoulder belt position for booster seats

Some smaller more recent studies indicate that misuse could be 85% or more in some areas.

According to the CDC, “Car seat and booster seat distribution plus education programs can increase restraint use. These programs help parents and caregivers get new, unused car seats or booster seats and learn how to properly install and use them. These programs often include hands-on demonstrations which can help increase proper installation and use.”

Certified child passenger safety technicians are trained to provide education and hands on assistance for all types of car seats and booster seats.

Williams Chevrolet is located at 2600 N. US 31 South, in Traverse City.