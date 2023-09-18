Passenger killed when pickup swerves off road in Oscoda Co.; driver arrested

The Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a person was killed in a crash and the driver was arrested.

On Sept. 14, around 11 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a vehicle crash on Thompson Road, south of Cherry Creek Road, in Big Creek Township.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found a silver 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup in the east ditch. The preliminary investigation showed that the Chevy pickup was southbound on Thompson Road when it drove off the road to the right, then swerved to the left and into the ditch, striking some trees and rolling over, deputies said.

A 22-year-old Westphalia man was driving at the time, deputies said, and his passenger was a 22-year-old Pierson man.

Deputies and other first responders attempted to save the passenger, who suffered injuries in the crash, but he died on the scene, officials said.

The driver was taken to Grayling for treatment and was later arrested, deputies said. Alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, deputies said.

The crash is still under investigation, deputies said. No names are being released at this time.