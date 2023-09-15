City of Big Rapids redoing their master plan and needs input

The City of Big Rapids wants to hear from you as they’re in the beginning process of changing their master plan.

Every five years, the State of Michigan requires cities to update their plan, but the City of Big Rapids decided it was time to redo it completely.

On Friday, at the Big Rapids Farmer’s Market, the consulting group they’re working with set up penny voting.

Advertisement

People got 10 pennies representing tax dollars and could vote for various land use and community development ideas.

“I think there’s been a big shift in the economy and housing issues over the last 10 years since our original master plan was done. There’s been more focus on downtowns and some technology changes that have impacted growth and development. So getting all of that information, up to date, into our master plan is an important role for the community to do so that we can better serve our citizens,” said Michelle Stenger, community development director for the City of Big Rapids.

The City of Big Rapids also has a survey community members can take to help gather information.