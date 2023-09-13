Make room in your cellar with this delicious Roasted Vegetable recipe

With autumn starting to settle in across Northern Michigan, local produce is in abundance and many people are looking to clear out last years stores to replace their cellar vegetables ahead of the winter months.

But for those of us that carefully preserve and store food, it can be a bit heartbreaking to throw any good produce away. That is why this month we are focusing on a delicious Roasted Vegetable recipe with our friend Carol Bell from Table Health.

For the full recipe and additional healthy meal choices visit the Table Health website.