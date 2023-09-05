63-year-old Mio woman killed while walking on M-33 in Big Creek Township

On Sept. 3 at 9:41 p.m., deputies from the Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on M-33 just north of Popps Road in Big Creek Township. Reports said that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling south on M-33.

Deputies found that Gail Ruth Hoppe, a 63-year-old Mio woman, was killed in the accident. They said she was pronounced dead before they arrived on the scene.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation found that Hoppe had been in the southbound lane of M-33 when she was hit by the vehicle.

Advertisement

They said speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Oscoda County EMS, Tri-Town Fire Department and the Michigan State Police Alpena Post.

The crash remains under investigation.