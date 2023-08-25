Some Hartwick Pines State Park trails closed because of tree cutting

Several dozen American beech trees killed by beech bark disease at Hartwick Pines State Park in Crawford County are coming down as part of an invasive species management project to be completed before the Labor Day weekend.

Several sections of the park’s Old Growth Trail will be closed during this time. This 1.25-mile accessible trail is a popular spot at the park, attracting hundreds of visitors a day during the summer. Removing the trees infected with beech bark disease that are near the paved trail, as well as a few dead and decaying white pines also close to the path, is important for visitor safety and the health of the forest.

Hartwick Pines State Park, which features a visitor center and the Hartwick Pines Logging Museum, remains open while the tree-removal project continues.

“The tree-removal crew will be working on different sections along the Old Growth Trail,” said Craig Kasmer, interpreter at Hartwick Pines State Park. “Signs have been posted and visitors are welcome to come to the visitor center. Our staff will be glad to explain what section the crew is working on a given day. Of course, safety is the highest priority, and we ask that visitors simply be aware that some parts of the trail will be inaccessible.”

The tree-cutting crew is removing the top sections of the trees, keeping the remaining tree “snags” at a height of about 12 to 15 feet. The cut portions will remain on the forest floor in their natural habitat, said Heidi Frei, forest health specialist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

“We’re doing our best to emulate and respect natural conditions and to make sure this process is as low-impact as possible,” Frei said. “Old-growth forests are dynamic. Changes brought from invasive pests – such as the changes wrought by beech bark disease – are an increasing threat to Michigan forests and are now part of our management in the old-growth forest at Hartwick Pines State Park.

“By leaving these ‘snags,’ visitors are able to interact and view the dynamic process of change in the forest over time.”

The tree-cutting work necessary at Hartwick Pines is part of the DNR’s invasive species management efforts within state parks and supported in part by the Recreation Passport.



